2024 Vernon tax hike to cost average homeowner an extra $102

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon's 5.49% property tax hike for 2024 will cost the average homeowner an extra $102.

Council endorses the 2024 budget this week, choosing the mid-level of three tax increases on the table.

Based on the 2023 average assessed value of residential properties in Vernon ($690,412), homeowners can expect an approximate increase of $8.50 per month, or $102 annually.

"The 2024 budget emphasizes council's dedication to community well-being, centering on maintaining core municipal services to support the evolving needs of a growing populace while staying aligned with council's 2023-2026 strategic plan," said Mayor Victor Cumming.

The 2024 budget includes the addition of two new RCMP officers, two support members to the RCMP, four new firefighters, and a full-time FireSmart co-ordinator.

"The community is growing and so are the demands on the services we offer as a municipality," said Cumming. "Council's strategic plan makes clear that community safety and proactive planning are key areas of focus."

There are 23 capital projects planned in 2024, totalling $29 million, for which $7.2 million will come from taxes. Some of the larger projects are:

Infrastructure improvements at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue intersection - $4.83 million

Infrastructure replacement on 32nd Avenue from 18th Street to 20th Street - $2.53 million

Infrastructure replacement at the 43rd Street Vernon Creek crossing - $4.55 million

New mountain bike facilities at Becker Park - $962,000

The extension of sanitary sewer collector pipe to a portion of non-serviced areas in the Okanagan Landing area, utilizing horizontal directional drilling - $1.2 million

Tax funding for the forthcoming Active Living Centre will begin in 2025.

"As a council, we recognize that the cost of living is increasing and that inflationary pressures are creating financial difficulties for many people. As a municipality, we feel these pressures as well," said Cumming.

"However, the decisions we made to support increased service levels and to fund critical infrastructure projects are prudent ones. This budget along with our 2023-2026 Strategic Plan makes clear that we are preparing for what we expect will be a steady increase in growth over the coming years."