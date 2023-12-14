Cotton candy vendor to hand over Friday's sales to Santa's Anonymous

Photo: Facundo Rodriguez

The owner of the cotton candy machine at Vernon's Village Green Mall is hoping to break records on Friday.

Facundo Rodriguez, who owns Okanagan Novelty Vending, is dubbing the day “Candy for a Cause.”

“We are just blown away on how well we were received by the community,” says Rodriguez, who opened up his Vernon location Nov. 8.

In just 25 days, his robot vending machine has been able to dish up over $4,000 in cotton candy sales.

Rodriguez believes the sweet success should be shared.

“If we are going to benefit from the community supporting us, we want to give back,” he says.

Santa’s Anonymous is the charity of choice for Rodriguez, who plans to hand over 100% of his sales from the day.

Rodriguez confides he didn’t have much growing up and “giving to a charity that gives toys to children at Christmas, is a good cause.”