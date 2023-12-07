Demolished Vernon heritage house had structural issues, second move not feasible

Chelsey Mutter

Structural deterioration meant Vernon’s Watson House couldn’t be saved and needed to be demolished.

The heritage building sat on Dept. of National Defence property next to the Vernon Cadet Training Centre since being moved from East Hill in the 1990s.

DND spokesperson Magali Deussing says the building wouldn’t have tolerated another move without significant structural work. Even with repairs, there would have been unknown residual risks.

“Although the original building survived a relocation up to the site, many additions were made over the years by previous owners,” said Deussing. “The renovations to the original house weakened the structure. A move would not have been feasible.”

The building was moved from 788 East 35th Avenue to the DND grounds on Highway 97 in 1995. Deussing says the building has been vacant since 2021.

The original intent was to use the building for defence needs. But, a building condition assessment found it unsuitable for use and beyond repair.

Some examples are problems with the foundation, roof, support walls, and electrical.

The process to demolish the building was initiated in 2023.

According to the Vintage Vernon BC Facebook page, the Watson House began construction in 1912 and was completed in 1913.

The house was built by Joe Watson, a businessman who sold a confectionery wholesale business in Winnipeg before relocating to Vernon.

Watson bought 80 acres on East Hill and became an orchardist. Costing $12,000 to build, the house was luxurious for its day.

His son, Frank Watson, shared its history for a pamphlet prior to the move that has since been posted to Vintage Vernon. Frank, at the time 85 years old, expressed his happiness at his childhood home being saved, even if it moved.

The building had housed the city's visitor information centre for years, but city spokesperson Josh Winquist said the building was never owned by the city.

“As for the future of the site, this land is being retained for defence purposes. At this time, it is too early to determine specifics as to what the land will be used for in the future,” said Deussing.

“The site is currently being assessed for potential green energy initiatives to meet carbon reduction goals.”