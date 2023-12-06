Community Christmas dinner seeks volunteers for return of Dec. 25 event

Photo: Kari Sargeant

The community Christmas dinner is back.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vernon event returns on Christmas Day.

"COVID resulted in this annual tradition of over 12 years taking a break," says organizer Sheila Monroe.

"Now, with a few of the original volunteers and a new group stepping into the lead, Together for Christmas is back to give everyone a place to be on Christmas Day."

Volunteers will prepare a plated dinner for 500 with turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the trimmings.

"This is no small feat, including 300 pounds of turkey, 18 hams, over 100 pounds of carrots, and 250 pounds of potatoes," says Monroe.

"Our main focus is that no one is alone for Christmas.

"This togetherness goal is also exemplified in our volunteers, as volunteers also receive the gift of being with others and making spirits bright on Christmas Day."

The event will take place at the St. James School gymnasium. Doors open at 3 p.m. with dinner at 4.

A baking day will be held Dec. 9, set up and decorating on Dec. 23 and a day of cleanup after the event, on the 27th.

Volunteers are needed on Christmas Day and also for prep and cleanup. If you can help, call or text 250-241-9994.

There will also be entertainment, table games, crafts, door prizes, and a visit from Santa.

Butcher Boys, SilverStar Mountain Resort, Maple Leaf Foods, Buy-Low, and Bellman Specialty Produce are sponsoring the food.

"Together for Christmas is completely accomplished through community donation and volunteers. Without the amazing community of Vernon, this would not be possible," says veteran committee member Gwen Barker.