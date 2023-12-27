KingFisher boats floats to top - named Large Business of Year by chamber

Tracey Prediger

It’s been 30 years since KingFisher boats began its humble beginnings constructing car-top boats in Lavington.

The company now manufactures its welded adventure boats in a 100,000-square-foot facility at the north end of Swan Lake, and the KingFisher of today continues to be a growing business with an ever-expanding product line.

“We build 30 different models ranging from 18 feet to 35 feet,” says Baxter Bolton, vice-president of sales and product for KingFisher.

“We have boats that can go up shallow waters or boats that can go 30 miles off shore in the most rough conditions.”

KingFisher was recognized by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce as Large Business of the Year.

To be nominated, a company must have a history of business success and demonstrate commitment and passion.

Bolton gives full credit to the people who not only craft their product, but enjoy their own time on the water.

He says, “We have a lot of people that are passionate within the organization, employees at the company, who are passionate fishermen and outdoors people.”

KingFisher currently employs 180 people, and Bolton welcomes the next generation that will take the company to the next level.