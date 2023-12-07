Jingle all the way with Horse Drawn Okanagan Christmas sleigh rides

Photo: Horse Drawn Okanagan

The winter wonderland magic of horse-drawn sleigh rides returns this holiday season.

Horse Drawn Okanagan is back for its sixth annual sleigh ride event to close out the year.

The Spallumcheen countryside rides depart from a converted hay shed that features a vintage horse trailer bar where complimentary cookies and hot chocolate are served.

Visit the sheep, a pony and donkey before Clydesdales whisk you off to the sound of jingle bells.

There's plenty of horsepower, with four teams of two draft horses taking turns offering rides.

"They are the real reason everyone loves a sleigh ride," says event co-ordinator Kelly MacIntosh.

"It's heartwarming to see the same guests returning each year, who remember exactly what horses they shared a sleigh ride with, by name. Kids especially love to learn about each individual horse, the little quirks which make them all unique. They want to hear which horse runs the fastest, who is the biggest horse, and who likes to make a nest in the straw they sleep in.

"Adults love to hear about the tradition of using draft horses, the sleighs, how the equipment works and what it was originally intended for...

"Our horses are everything to us, and we love to share the experience," says MacIntosh.



The rides are 20-25 mins long, and the sleighs can seat up to 14 people.

The whole experience takes about an hour, and there's a bonfire to warm up afterwards.

Tickets ($23 for adults, $15 for children 4-12, 3 and under free) must be purchased in advance through Ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is the event's charity of choice.

Rides can be booked for Dec. 22-24 and 26-30.

Giddy up to 4735 Grandview Flats Rd. North, Spallumcheen to join in.