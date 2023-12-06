Pilot section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail opens to public

Photo: RDNO

Construction recently concluded on the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

The two-kilometre stretch marks the first fully constructed phase of the project, which when complete will stretch from Sicamous to Armstrong.

The pilot section will act as an example for future sections of the 50-kilometre, non-motorized greenway trail.

While it's now open to the public, a grand opening event won't be held until spring.

The project was funded with $367,249 from the federal government and $91,812 from the provincial government.

In addition, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association received a $250,000 grant from B.C.'s Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative towards the project.

The trail "creates an opportunity for families to enjoy the region's beautiful landscape from a fresh viewpoint," said Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang.

"This newly completed section of trail connects people with the past, showcases the environment, and supports a healthy lifestyle option for people of all ages."

Regional District of North Okanagan chair Shirley Fowler said: "We are grateful to the provincial and federal governments for contributing to the quality of life for residents and visitors through an investment in the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. Their generous grants helped us make this project a reality."