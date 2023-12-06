Defaced pride signage has Vernon's Schubert Centre reaffirming its welcoming message

Photo: Facebook/Schubert Centre

Vandalism and complaints over pride signage at Schubert Centre are causing the Vernon organization to reaffirm its message that everyone is welcome.

President Diane Weaver says on Tuesday she found black marker scribbles over an inclusivity sign on its doors.

The sign shows a progress pride flag with the phrase 'you are welcome here' displayed underneath. Weaver says the centre scrubbed the window and replaced the sticker with a new one.

“We will continue to put one over top of it every time it happens,” said Weaver.

This is the first time the sign has been vandalized, but not the first time Weaver has dealt with pushback over it. She says the sign has been up for months, but in the past three weeks has had two different people oppose the message.

The first instance was about three weeks ago when “a very obnoxious, offended man” refused to enter the centre over the sign.

“(He) had all sorts of nasty, awful things to say. We just told him politely; ‘Nope. We're not taking it down. Sorry.’” Weaver said.

After that complaint, Weaver says she put up more stickers inside the building.

Then, this past Friday, a woman complained about the sign to Weaver, saying she didn’t feel the centre is being inclusive to her with the sign in place. Staff tried to explain the meaning, but Weaver says the woman didn’t seem to “take to” that message.

You are welcome here signage is meant to signal to people of all sexual orientations, races, and genders that a place is inclusive and accepting.

Weaver says neither person seemed threatening or like they would vandalize the sign, but she said someone clearly felt threatened enough to scribble over the pride imagery.

“If it wasn't so nasty, it would be comical how somebody could get so offended by somebody else wanting to be included,” said Weaver.

“There's no way that these types of people are going to dictate who should or should not come in here. Everybody – everybody – is welcome.”

Weaver said people offended by the signage don’t have to come to the Schubert Centre.