Theft of snowmobiles, trailer from Vernon home caught on security camera

Photo: Nicholas

A Vernon property owner who had two snowmobiles and a trailer taken from his driveway on the weekend says he's hoping to find the people who stole his property.

The owner, Nicholas, told Castanet the theft was caught on camera. Two men appeared to use a makeshift hitch to take the trailer.

“We looked on our cameras and realized that our snowmobiles that were left on the driveway — fully locked up and fully secured — got taken on Dec. 2 at 1:55 a.m,” Nicholas said.

He said the footage shows a red or burgundy grand caravan which appears to have no licence plate. The camera also captured what looked like two men, fully covered in black clothing, wearing masks. One was wearing a hat.

A 2013 Skidoo Yellow Summit X 164 and a 2012 Polaris 800 Pro RMK 155 were locked down on a flatbed trailer.

Nicholas said the men attached the locked hitch to the van using a chain and drove off with the trailer.

The snowmobiles were stolen out of the driveway of Nicholas’ cabin on Okanagan Landing Road. He says the snowmobiles won’t have any keys with them.

Nicholas is hoping to have his property returned, and wants to find the people responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police.