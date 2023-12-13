Diversifying skills part of Splatsin Development Corporation employment plan

Tracey Prediger

Splatsin Development Corporation’s head office sits on the corner of Highway 97A in Enderby.

From the boardroom on the second floor, you can see a clear view of Quilakwa, which is Secwépemctsin for lonely little mountain.

The mountain serves as namesake for SDC’s economic driver, Quilakwa Investments.

As operations manager, Nik Vischschraper’s portfolio includes all aspects of running the retail store, restaurant, and campgrounds that all share the Quilakwa name.

With a full-time staff of about 30 year-round employees — and closer to 100 in the summer — Vischschraper was named Business Leader of the Year by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“It was a cool feeling to just be a nominee and be on the list with some of those amazing names and big companies from throughout Vernon and the region. But then to hear my name was super special and completely out of left field,” he said.

Vischschraper describes his leadership style as reciprocal.

“Understanding why people are coming to work, making the workplace a place that they enjoy, and making it a two-way street," he said.

For many of his employees, this is their first foray into the workforce.

“I love to see my team grow and develop as individuals and learn skills and be able to take them as they move on in life.”

Moving on doesn’t necessarily mean changing companies. Splatsin Development Corporation has divisions in forestry, environmental services, cultural heritage, archeology and construction.

Knowing this, Vischschraper understands his role extends from cultivating a good work ethic to growing the company’s future leaders.

“They work for five years in the store and then they go into our archeological team and learn an entirely new field of skills,” he said.

The growth opportunities extend beyond SDC employees. Quilakwa Investments aims to fill its local campgrounds this summer and will launch its own clothing line, Quilakwa Apparel, before Christmas.