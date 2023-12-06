Roof collapse causes flooding, destroying donations at Vernon thrift store

Chelsey Mutter

The Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store is hoping for support from the community after a roof collapse flooded the store, destroying donations.

Store operator Gena Barzan said they were aware of roofing problems for the last five weeks, but she believed the problem had been fixed.That proved not to be the case when she found the roof caved in and water leaking “like a tap” on Tuesday morning.

"The roofer did come and he has stopped the leak and patched one area but we do know that the whole roof has to be replaced,” said Barzan.

"We don't know how long we're going to be closed. He also did say that there's potential for it to open up somewhere else, because the roof is in pretty bad shape.”

She said the building managers have been “really good,” but the shop will be impacted as it won’t be able to open for at least a week, maybe more. Being unable to sell or accept donations will affect the revenue coming in.

Animal Auxiliary is gearing up to distribute Christmas hampers for seniors later this month. Barzan said the hampers are intend to provide enough food and supplies to recipients so they have one month of their pension cheques to use how they want.

What Barzan said is extra heartbreaking is most of the 54 seniors receiving hampers use their cheque to catch up on bills. Barzan said she doesn’t even want to consider not being able to do all of the hampers.

“We're going to try our damnedest because they rely on us,” Barzan said.

“And we also help a few families from the battered women's society. We also help a couple of families from the Ukraine, and a couple, I think three, families that are still displaced [from the fires].”

The leak soaked through many donations on shelves and in boxes on floors. Fridges holding donations for the senior hampers sat in water before it was mopped up.

Animal Auxiliary is unsure if the fridges will continue to work, something that will have a major impact on the food hampers.

This year has already been hard on the organization. Usually hampers are ready to go by October, but Barzan said this year has been hard as the cost of food skyrocketed.

Barzan has already received a few donations, and thanked everyone who’s reached out. She said monetary donations are the biggest help right now. People interested in donating can call her directly at 250-438-0062, and eTransfers can be sent to [email protected].