Vernon landlord says neighbour's complaints misguided, points finger at homeless camp

Photo: Jeff Hunkin

The landlord of a Vernon home is firing back against allegations levelled against his tenants.

Jeff Hunkin says contrary to what his neighbour told Castanet, there is no drug operation running out of the 30th Avenue home.

He called his neighbour's assertions "ridiculous" and "nasty."

Hunkin acknowledges some past problems, but says there's "zero heroin, no drugs" at the house.

He says two years ago, the downtown primary care clinic referred two short-term emergency clients to his rental "in the middle of winter."

However, once they were housed, their support programs were taken away, and the duo relapsed.

"As soon as that happened, things went south," says Hunkin.

"They left them with no services and my problem. It took a year and thousands to remove those people."

His neighbour, Dennis Lehn, alleged drug activity over the course of years at the address, but Hunkin says the current tenants "are all senior First Nations guys and quiet."

He points the finger at ongoing homeless encampments below Turtle Mountain, along 32nd Avenue, for crime and drug activity in the neighbourhood.

Hunkin says city bylaw staff have been "fantastic" in helping him resolve the past issues.

He suspects the neighbour's irritation may have been piqued by an unlicensed van that was recently left in the driveway.

Hunkin was working out of town, but says "something was going on." He contacted bylaw and had it towed

He says residents of the camp behind the homes trespass all the time, use his outside power outlets, and leave a mess.

"Bylaw has to clear that place out every week," he said. "That's where the problem is coming from."

He wants to be "on the same page" with neighbours and bylaw to keep the area clean and safe.

"I certainly don't want an eyesore," he said.