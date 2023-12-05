Vernon Curling Club hosting senior curling championships

Chelsey Mutter

There are a number of hacks at the Vernon Curling Club this week.

But in this case it's the foothold being used by highly skilled athletes in town for the Everest Senior Curling Championship.

Co chair of the championships Mark Longworth says there’s fierce competition at this year's game, but Team BC is a favourite to win it all.

The seniors championship has athletes 50 plus competing in pool round robin.

“Some of these curlers have been curling competitively at the national level for many years,” said Longworth. “The skill level is high, shot making is excellent, and the competition is quite fierce.”

It will be in town all week with everything culminating in two final games on Dec. 9. Semi-finals kick off Saturday’s play at 8:30 a.m. followed by the men’s championship game at 12:30 p.m. and the women’s at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Draws are taking place throughout the week at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be four draws Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and 12:30, 4:30, and 8:30 p.m.

Longworth says there’s upwards of 120 players in Vernon for the championships and at least 100 family and friends alone. He says the economic impact of the tournament could be “in excess of a million dollars”.

Ticket prices cost $10 to watch a single draw, $20 for a full day and $75 for a full week pass. To purchase a week’s pass email the Vernon Curling Club, other tickets are available at the door.

Longworth encourages people to come down and check out the championships. There’s a full slate of games with teams out on all eight sheets.

“All provinces and territories are represented by both mens and ladies. So it's a great time to come down and enjoy the action,” said Longworth.