Vernon landmark under demolition as old info centre torn down

A Vernon landmark is under demolition.

An excavator tore into the old Vernon tourist information centre at the top of Hospital Hill on Monday.

The heritage building has been vacant for years, and decades ago was the home of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

It served as the city's visitor information centre for some years, following which private businesses were located in the building, which was moved to site from elsewhere in Vernon back in the 1980s.

For several years now, it has been empty.

A few weeks ago, chain link fencing went up around the site, however there is no development signage indicating what may be coming.

We'll let you know when we find out more.

In more recent years, the tourist information centre was located on 39th Avenue before the decision to close it in 2021 as more and more travellers get their advice online.

Usage of the centre declined 58 per cent between 2006 and 2019.