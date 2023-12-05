Neighbours have had enough of drug house next door on Vernon's 30th Avenue

Photo: Google Street View

A Vernon resident and landlord says he wants to make life as uncomfortable for his neighbours as they have made it for the rest of the neighbourhood.

Dennis Lehn owns a multi-unit home on 30th Avenue, on the edge of downtown Vernon.

Lehn says the "heroin house" next door has been operating with impunity since 2007.

He's recorded licence plate numbers and video of alleged traffic coming and going from the home.

"It seems the RCMP doesn't want to do anything," he complains.

Lehn says police and bylaw staff have been called to the home multiple times, and the flop house has several plywood rooms erected inside, each with a padlock, that are rented out individually.

"There's cockroaches, rats coming from the property ... children can't play in our yard because of needles that get dropped, families can't go outside at night.

"They're running through our property, have smashed windows in vehicles," says Lehn.

"It's gone on long enough."

He's had heated arguments with the landlord next door over the state of the home, and says the situation is making some tenants move out of his six-plex.

"Two hundred people come and go through there after welfare Wednesday," he claimed.

The City of Vernon confirms bylaw staff have had five interactions with residents of 4005 30th Ave. since 2019, but could not release more details due to privacy laws.

Vernon RCMP say the address is known to them, but also couldn't comment on any specific involvement at the location.

Lehn says there have been physical altercations over the alleged drug dealing going on in the home.

He estimated police have been called to the address at least a dozen times over the past year.

"When they can see it's a repeating problem, why are they not dealing with it?" he asked.

"I want to make it as uncomfortable for them as they are making it for us."

Lehn says the situation makes it harder for him to rent units in the building he lives in as well.

He says a recent order was given to clean up the property.

It's one of a group of lots at the Bella Vista end of 30th Avenue that are for sale and slated for multi-unit redevelopment.