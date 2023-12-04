Elks' Toy Breakfast a hit with more than 280 items donated

Photo: Vernon Elks

The Vernon Elks Toy Breakfast is being called a "wonderful success."

Spokesperson Cindy Blatny says the second annual event last Wednesday collected more than 280 toys to be distributed to children of needy families this Christmas.

"Volunteers worked hard to promote the event ... over 250 members of the community attended and brought in over 280 unwrapped toys for the less fortunate children of Vernon," said organizers Monica Tracey and Cindy Palazzo.

The toys will be distributed this week by the Salvation Army.

A Sally Ann kettle at the event was also stuffed with cash during the heartwarming breakfast event.

The Salvation Army is taking toy and money donations up until Dec. 15.

Elks were busy in kitchen long before sunrise, and doors opened at 6:30 a.m. Those who brought a toy or made a donation received a free pancake and sausage breakfast.

"The hall was filled with joy and Christmas cheer," says Blatny.

Choirs from W.L. Seaton Secondary and Beairsto Elementary entertained the diners, along with performers Tanya Lipscomb, Marv Machura, Karl and Gail Hourigan, and Monica Tracey.

Kids also had photos taken with Santa.