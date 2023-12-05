Globetrotting Vernon musician showcases 'time machine' footage of Highway 97

Contributed Jenn Steeves

A musical ode to Highway 97 contains time machine footage of the highway.

Musician Jenn Steeves is originally from Vernon but currently lives in India.

Her song Highway 97 was inspired by her hometown nostalgia for the Okanagan.

The newly released video features time machine footage of the highway from 1966. Steeves says the footage was from an old government program that captured road conditions by rigging a camera onto a vehicle's dash.

“A big part of my childhood memory bank is being in the car – going to school, going on holiday, visiting relatives,” says Steeves.

“A few years ago, while in the car with my parents, looking out at endless stretches of road where sometimes you don’t see a soul, I was immediately transported back to those childhood road trips.”

Steeves says the song begins as a reflection on the idea of home, family dynamics and the fine line between childhood and adulthood.

The song comes from the singer-songwriter’s debut EP Sidelines, which was released in May.

She described the music as “a collection of songs that I wrote in my first few years of living in India, that reflect the idea of moving beyond the lines we draw around ourselves, revealing sides that we don't always show.”

More information about Steeves and her album can be found at her website.