Vernon football program takes home two provincial titles

Photo: Flickr/Bernie Crump

Vernon VSS Panthers are provincial high school football champions – two times over.

Both the junior and senior Panthers won title games at the 2023 Football Championships at BC Place on Saturday.

The Junior Panthers walked away as AA junior varsity champions with a 61-22 victory over the Ballenas Whalers from Parksville-Qualicum.

The Senior Panthers beat out Nanaimo's Barsby Bulldogs in a close 23-22 victory to be named the AA provincial champions.

A post on the Vernon Panthers Football Facebook page says the senior team had its dynasty interrupted by COVID when the provincial playoffs were cancelled in 2020-21.

"This will otherwise be their third final in four eligible seasons and fourth in six eligible seasons dating back to 2016," said the post leading up to the championship game.

"The juniors will play in their third final since 2017 and second in a row.

Following the double win, this is the third senior title and the second junior title in program history.