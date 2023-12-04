Vernon couple wins shotgun wedding contest at O'Keefe Ranch

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

It's a 'shotgun wedding' – but there's no angry dads anticipated at these nuptials.

Diane and Corey of Vernon have won the New Year's Eve Shotgun Wedding Extravaganza Contest at Historic O’Keefe Ranch.

Their wedding ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at the ranch north of Vernon, in Spallumcheen.

And you are invited to be a wedding crasher at the New Year's party.

Tickets cost $80 per person and are on sale here.

Total value of the free wedding is estimated at $6,500.

The wedding includes venue, decor, wedding planner, rehearsal, marriage commissioner services, and a complimentary wedding party table for eight.

The couple also receives a wedding cake, DJ and dance, bouquet toss, late night Italian wedding slice and a Historic O’Keefe Ranch keepsake.

“Wedding crashers are all invited to take part in the wedding celebrations,” says wedding director Dee Cristante.

“Eat, drink, dance and be merry without getting arrested.”