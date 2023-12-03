Group opposes planned wetland work in Armstrong

Photo: AWA

The proposed wetland enhancement project in downtown Armstrong is being opposed by a nearby strata.

In a report submitted to council, residents of 2716 Wolfenden Terrace signed their name opposing the Armstrong Wetland Association Pond Enhancement Project on Okanagan Street.

A delegation from the Strata will present its concerns and complaints to council at Monday’s meeting.

Concerns outlined in the report include inefficiency project documentation, drowning, parking, odor, mosquitos and flooding.

The wetland project plans to create a small pond in the centre of the existing city-owned wetland. AWA president Jill de la Salle previously said the open pond will encourage other species to enjoy the wetland.

Native trees and bushes will be planted in the green space and a boardwalk, viewing platform and signage are also planned.

Work is expected to take several years and is estimated to cost about $50,000.

The Strata report to council shows 20 signatures opposing the project.