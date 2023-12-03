Vernon Community Arts Centre hosting biggest artisan show of the year

For anyone looking for unique Christmas gifts, look no further than the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

The 18th annual Artsolutely Artisan Market and Fundraiser is happening through Dec. 23 and it features thousands of works of art by local artists.

“There is a lot of stuff,” says Patricia Doyle, who has been involved with Artsolutely since day one.

“There is a lot of beautiful work. We've added a new gallery to the back hallway, we have some fine art back there that is just amazing.”

Sheri Kunzli, VCAC marketing and events co-ordinator, says this year's event is one of the largest ever, featuring 42 artists.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year and 20 per cent of all the sales go directly back into the arts centre,” Kunzli said.

Funds raised help support the numerous programs offered by the VCAC as well has helping to maintain the building in Polson Park.

“For getting new equipment and programming we rely a lot on grants but we can't get grants for everything so fundraising like this is a really important way for us to give back to the community and continue providing art education like the classes that we do,” said Kunzli.

For more information on the VCAC, visit their website.