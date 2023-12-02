BX Elementary School holds student Entrepreneur Fair



Students at Vernon's BX Elementary had a chance to show their business skills during the school's Entrepreneur Fair on Friday.

Grade 6 and 7 students applied what they learned in class at the fair by selling a variety of items.

Teacher Stefanie Vandun said students created their own businesses and the public was invited in, acting as costumers for the students to sell their wares to.

“They have gone through money planning and the planning for their products, they did market research, and now the are selling their products,” Vandun said.

Vandun said students had different goals coming into the fair.

“Some were here to have fun, some were here to learn how to run a business and to sell their products,” she said.