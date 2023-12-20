Life coach and counsellor urges clients not to wait to get help

Tracey Prediger

The phrase ‘hitting rock bottom’ doesn’t sit well with Steve Braun, who considers the term to be bad medical advice when dealing with substance abuse or addictions.

“In no other medical system do we have to wait for things to get worse before we start to reach out to get help," he says. "You would never say to someone with Stage 4 cancer, let’s wait ‘till we get there before seeking treatment options.”

Braun is speaking from first-hand experience. Before becoming sober 15 years ago, he found himself "desperate" and trying to survive on the streets of Vancouver.

Not only has Braun clawed his way back from his all-time low, he’s now helping others before they reach theirs.

He opened the coaching and counselling service that bears his name just over a year ago, and has been recognized by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce as New Business of the Year.

"I can’t take credit for it. It’s a community award really. If anything, it’s validating that there's a need for this in the community and we have the support of the community, our friends and our family, and our clients."

Braun offers more than a trained ear. He provides solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT), helping clients actualize and implement real change in their day to day lives.

“Most of my clients are high functioning. They have families, they have kids, they have jobs that they go to every day, but substances are interfering in their life and they don’t know how to kind of stop and they want to get a handle on things before things get too late.”

A good time to reach out, according to Braun, is anytime you or those around your are questioning your actions. "They’re saying you may want to get this looked at, or go talk to somebody … that’s a good time."

Other tell-tale signs of a potential problem include lying, hiding, or sneaking your substance of choice.

Having grown up in Vernon, Braun knows there’s a need for his services because a certain demographic is falling through the cracks.

“The resources that we seem to have in place are catering to (the) poverty stricken, government-funded facilities, or the other option is to have $20,000 for six weeks of treatment at a private facility. There’s no in-between.”

He’s hoping to bridge that gap by offering affordable help to people who are ready to make changes.

“Taking my experience, we walk together, almost hand in hand for the most part of it ... so you don't have to go to those depths that I sank to years and years ago,” he says.

While Braun’s expertise is with adults, his partner, Amanda Gunn, provides counselling services for anyone under the age of 19.