Candesca offers classical treat with Vernon Christmas concert

Photo: Candesca

A classical Christmas is coming to Vernon this weekend.

Known internationally for their vocal quality, Candesca will bring to life a holiday show including Benjamin Britten’s festive Ceremony of Carols.

The 90-minute programme includes works by Handel, Caccini and Offenbach, as well as Britten’s 1942 composition, written during a trans-Atlantic crossing from the U.S. to England and inspired by a book of poetry purchased during a stop-over in Halifax.

The ensemble will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, where they will join voices with a full orchestra and four soloists to perform Mozart’s Vesperae Solennes de Confessore. The tour includes additional dates at other iconic NYC venues.

Artistic director Alexandra Babbel says “Candesca has been, and continues to be, a beacon of classical arts in our region. These talented young women are the light of my life! This show is not to be missed.”

Candesca, meaning ‘Beginning to Shine’ is an award-winning singing ensemble of young women, based in Kelowna. The group has an international presence, having toured 11 countries.

Selected by audition, each member has a solid musical foundation with backgrounds that vary from high-level instrumentalists and composers to musical theatre performers and actors.

Babbel founded Candesca in 2007 and Opera Kelowna in 2013, and has a distinguished international singing career as an operatic and concert solo performer.

Candesca will perform at the Vernon Community Music School Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online.