Parking pass lineup begins before sunrise outside Vernon City Hall

Downtown workers were lined up before the crack of dawn outside Vernon City Hall in their quest for sought after monthly parking passes.

By 6 a.m., there were already people lined up, waiting in lawn chairs for City Hall to open..

The annual Dec. 1 pilgrimage sees a crush to get the passes, which ensure a spot at City of Vernon parking lots in the downtown core.

Sales are on a first-come, first-served basis at the City Hall cashier counter.

In years past, lineups have begun as early as 4 a.m.

On Friday, those waiting sat outside as light snow fell and temperatures hovered just below freezing.

The city operates six downtown parking lots plus the parkade.

Passes for the busiest lots are typically all snapped up the morning they go on sale.

Those who don't secure a pass are left to jockey for daily parking stalls that are often full at some lots.

The city doesn't have a mechanism to allow for online permit purchases, leading to the annual rush.