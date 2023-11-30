Vernon's Centennial Outdoor Rink officially opens Friday

Photo: City of Vernon

Old Man Winter has hardly noticed Vernon so far this year, but thanks to a cooling system, the Centennial Outdoor Rink will officially open Friday.

The rink provides opportunities for free public skating and shinny hockey for residents of all ages.

While helmets are strongly recommended for all skaters, users are reminded that helmets are mandatory for skaters 10 years and under, as well as for all shinny players.

All shinny players under 18 also need to have a parent or guardian agree to a waiver, either online or at the front desk of the Vernon Recreation Centre.

While the outdoor rink is a refrigerated system, its operation is still weather dependent and it may be closed due to weather conditions and holiday schedules.

The public is encouraged to check Vernon Recreation Services’ social media channels on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter), or its website, for daily updates before visiting the rink.

To learn more about skating in Vernon and to see the updated schedule for the Centennial Outdoor Rink, click here.