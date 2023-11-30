Vernon Curling Club hosting Canadian Senior Curling Championships

Photo: Vernon Curling Club

Fans can expect some top-notch action at the Vernon Curling Club during the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships, starting Sunday.

The event wraps up Dec. 9 and will feature the best 50-and-older curlers in Canada.

Chairman Mark Longworth says there will be 28 teams – 14 men's and 14 women's – along with coaches and support staff.

The tourney will feature rinks from all provinces and territories, with the winners heading to the worlds in Sweden next year.

The first draw will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. with the opening ceremony planned for 6:30 p.m. at the curling club.

“Draws continue throughout the week at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m.,” says Longworth.

For Team BC men's rink is from Duncan and the women's from Vancouver.

The women's team includes Kelowna curler Danielle Shaughnessy.

Longworth is a respected curler himself and says the competition will be strong.

“There are a lot of teams here that have players who have been to the Brier and the Scotties,” he says. “The competition is strong and curling will be excellent.”

Tickets are $75 for the week, $20 a day or $10 for a single draw.

Teams will be arriving over the next couple of days and will be getting a few practice rounds in before the tournament starts.

Championship games will be played Dec. 9.

Live-streaming coverage of select games will be available on Curling Canada + as well as on TSN+.

For more information, click here.