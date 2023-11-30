City advising smell might increase at Vernon Water Reclamation Centre during maintenance

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is advising an odiferous situation may occur next week.

Residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre may notice increased odours in the area as crews begin scheduled maintenance on the facility, the city says.

Starting as early as Monday, crews will begin maintenance work on components of the facility, and as a result, residents and passersby may notice an odour increase.

The scheduled work is expected to be completed by Dec. 8, and is not expected to affect daily operations at the plant.

All efforts will be made to reduce odours leaving the site, however, some odour transfer may be unavoidable, the city says.