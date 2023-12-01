Vernon woman in the running in Greatest Baker competition

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon woman is in the running to be named The Greatest Baker.

Lana Dyck entered the online contest on “a whim” and is now sitting in fifth place in her division.

The contest by Food Network celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, A.K.A. the "Cake Boss,” is also a fundraiser for the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

“It was just on a whim. I filled out the little form online, and I feel blessed to be in fifth or even in the running,” said Dyck, who submitted information and pictures of some of her tasty treats to enter the contest.

“I'm a baker. I have always been the 'Martha Stewart' of the family, so I thought, let's do it.”

People can cast one free vote a day for Dyck, or they can buy multiple votes with the money going to the foundation.

“It's a fundraising competition,” Dyck said. “It's a great charity.”

Dyck is a self-taught baker who has been creating delicious goods for 40 years.

The winner will get $10,000, have a chance to meet Valastro and be featured in Bake From Scratch magazine.

“I really did not expect to get in, but here we are,” she said.

When asked what her favourite thing to bake is, Dyck found it a hard question to answer.

“I have really been branching out lately. Growing up, it was baking a lot of bread, but that was for survival back in the old days. Then I learned to bake truffles and they went over hugely. I also make doughnuts and eclairs, those pretty things you usually only see in the baker's shop. It's amazing what you do with a bag of flour and a bag of sugar.”

The next round of cuts takes place Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

To vote for Dyck, click here.