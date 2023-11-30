Vernon's Andrew Allen to perform Christmas concerts at Predator Ridge, performing arts centre

Vernon singer/songwriter Andrew Allen will ring in the yuletide season with a series of concerts.

Allen will perform Christmas favourites Friday at The Circle at Predator Ridge Friday, 4:30-7 p.m.

Tickets for the Winter Warm Up concert are $30 per person plus fees and include a holiday beverage. Kids 12 and under are free.

The multi-platinum performer will also be putting on his annual 'All Hearts Come Home' Christmas show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Allen will perform favourite Christmas songs merged with some of his original works.

Tickets are available from Ticket Seller or by calling 250-549-SHOW.

Allen will also be performing in Grand Forks Dec. 16.

A Christmas duet Allen performed with his young daughter will also be released next week.

“Thought it might be fun to share a duet I did with London about one of our favourite Christmas memories,” Allen said on his Facebook page.

“It comes out on Dec. 8, but if you pre-save it, it shows up for you the second it's out," he says ... "I think you're gonna like this one.”