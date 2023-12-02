Specialize grocery cart at Vernon's Butcher Boys makes shopping easier

Photo: Butcher Boys

Butcher Boys is making shopping with people who have physical challenges a lot easier.

The Vernon grocery store has teamed up with Vernon Elks Lodge to bring in Caroline’s Cart – a shopping cart available to help seniors or those with any special or mobility needs.

The cart features a seat large enough for an adult to sit on and includes a five-point harness with front and rear brakes, plus room for merchandise.

To use the cart, ask for assistance at the front desk.

Caroline’s Cart was created for special needs individuals and provides caregivers a viable option to transport a special needs individual through a store while shopping, without the task of having to manoeuvre a wheelchair and a traditional shopping cart at the same time.

According to the Caroline's Cart website, the cart is named after Caroline, the special needs daughter of Drew Ann and David Long.

Drew Ann Long saw the need for Caroline’s Cart after realizing her daughter would outgrow a typical shopping cart.

Knowing what was needed, she founded Parent Solution Group, LLC, designed the cart, applied for a patent, and enlisted the services of legal and business professionals to help her bring the cart to market.

The Elks club hopes to bring more of the carts to local stores.