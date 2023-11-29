City of Vernon crews at the ready for first valley-bottom snow

City of Vernon crews are ready for the first snowfall of the season.

"Winter is set to return to the North Okanagan this week, with Environment Canada forecasting below freezing temperatures over the next several days, leading to the possibilities of snow for end of the week," the city says.

Adjusting driving habits for winter conditions is advised – slow down, give yourself additional time to reach your destination, and have patience as you navigate wet roads and slippery sections.

"City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season, and trucks are ready if required," roads manager Ian Adkins said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

City crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis.

Priority 1 Roads - arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas

Priority 2 Roads - all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

Priority 3 Roads - lanes and cul-de-sacs

Depending on the scope and length of a snowfall, it could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all areas of the city once the snow has stopped falling.

If it continues to fall, crews may be required to return to Priority 1 routes to keep our city moving, the city advises.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks in front of homes and businesses are your responsibility.