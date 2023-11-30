Pub prices from Vernon's past - shots for a buck, beer under 50 cents

Photo: Contributed

If our story on food prices from the 1970s and beyond had you feeling nostalgic, you may need a drink after this one.

We shared photos earlier this week from the Vintage Vernon and Old Kelowna Facebook groups that showed just how much grocery prices have changed.

How about an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord for $1.95 at Kiki Gardens or a stack of six pancakes for $2.25 at Pardners?

Or rump roasts for 99 cents a pound at Super-Valu?

One reader reacted with a photo of a vintage price board from the old Coldstream Motor Hotel in downtown Vernon.

The hotel used to sit on what is now the city-owned parking lot beside the Elks Hall.

And if you really want to know how much a cold one would have cost back in the 1970s, you might want to sit down first – but not before cracking one yourself.

Draft beer was just 45 cents a glass, and bottled beer 80 cents.

High-balls were a dollar and a bottle of wine (no word on what kind) was $4.50.

Lonesome Charlie, a fruit-flavoured sparkling wine (yes, we had to look it up), was $2.

Heading to a party? You could pick up a case of off-sale beer for $5.65.

The anonymous reader who sent in the photo recalls "good times" at what was nicknamed the "Chilly Creek" pub.

The Okanagan wasn't known for its wine back then, and what it did produce was not particularly held in high regard.

These days expect to pay $15 and up for a bottle of local wine – and you can a lot more if your tastes lean more to the high end. A case of beer is typically $25 and up.

Cheers!