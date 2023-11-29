Summer burn death in downtown Vernon now considered a homicide

Photo: Jon Manchester

RCMP say a death in Vernon's Justice Park in June is now considered a homicide.

Buried in the local detachment's quarterly crime report, a homicide investigation is mentioned in which officers canvassed downtown businesses for information in July.

Officers were assisting with the investigation of a person being found with serious burn injuries early on the morning of June 23, confirms Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Blood splatters could be seen crossing 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon, from the Okanagan Regional Library, into Justice Park, which was behind police tape most of the day.

Four days later, police said the victim had succumbed to their injuries later the same day as the discovery and that the incident was considered suspicious.

The Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services investigated the incident and canvassed businesses for video surveillance footage.

At that time, a determination on criminality had not yet been made.

The victim's identity was not released.

"Initially considered suspicious, the investigation into the person's death has progressed to a point where investigators believe criminality is involved," Terleski said this week.

However no further information is being released, "to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."