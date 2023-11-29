Design reveal Friday for Vernon's much-delayed - and more expensive - cultural centre

Photo: RDNO

Costs for Vernon's much-delayed cultural centre have gone through the roof.

A design unveiling event for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre has been scheduled for Friday at the Vernon Museum.

Although the Regional District of North Okanagan does not talk about cost escalation in its announcement of the design unveiling, the event will also kick off an "accelerated" $13.9 million fundraising campaign.

The drive will seek funding through a combination of senior-level government grants, foundation contributions, and community fundraising.

The total project cost is $41.9 million, including land acquisition costs, the RDNO said in a press release Wednesday.

In 2021, a local fundraising campaign was announced with a goal to raise $5 million over two years.

As recently as 2022, the total budget for the project was $30.2 million, although by that time it had been reduced in scope due to inflationary pressure.

At that time, the RDNO said construction costs were rising 2.1-2.6% per quarter.

Revery Architecture will reveal the design Friday afternoon, with a public event from 2 to 6 p.m. to view concept drawings and get an update on the project.



"We are so excited to be at this stage," says RDNO director Amanda Shatzko. "This has been a long time coming and will provide tremendous benefit to the whole community."

It will be built on the site of the downtown Vernon parking lot on 31st Avenue and will house both the Vernon Public Art Gallery and museum.

Due to increasing costs, the scale of the centre was previously reduced to 25,000 square feet – but it appears the fundraising campaign will now seek to return the size of the building to 31,000 square feet.

"The design includes a central lobby, where residents or visitors can meet or relax, as well as a 150-seat flat-floor, flexible event space that community organizations or private renters will use for special events, educational presentations, and small performances," the RDNO said Wednesday.

The cultural centre was approved in a 2018 referendum with anticipated cost of $40 million.

The referendum approved borrowing of $25 million, contingent on senior government grants. The grant applications were unsuccessful, however. An alternative approval process was then used in 2022 to go ahead with a revised $28 million in borrowing.

The project was scaled back last year and in February, a "project vision" was presented to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

The RDNO and fundraising partners aim to have the remainder of the required funding by July 2024 to meet a target construction start date of September 2025.



"It is an ambitious timeline, and we can't do it alone," said Dauna Kennedy, executive director of the gallery. "This is a historic opportunity for our community, and now is the time to deliver a legacy facility for our future generations."

RDNO director Bob Fleming said the variations in cost are a result of multiple revisions, altering sizes of the project, changing design, and "ridiculous inflation" on construction.

Shatzko confirmed that inflation has been the major driver behind revisions, delays, and cost increases.



The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is accepting donations to the campaign.