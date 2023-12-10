Santa Claus taking photos in Vernon thanks to local charity

Photo: Facebook/ Packman Opens Hearts in Vernon

Santa Claus was spotted in Vernon taking photos with members of the community on Saturday.

Packman Opens Hearts in Vernon launched its first annual photo opportunity with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves.

“Santa is getting very excited to see many of you, right here, in the heart of Vernon,” said the charitable group.

The event kicked off Saturday at Craftsman Collision despite organizers falling ill. In a Facebook post Tracey Griffin thanked the group for pulling the event together.

Santa will be back at Craftsmans Collision at 2786 35 Ave on 16 and 23 from noon until 3 p.m.

The photoshoot is sponsored by Packman Opens Hearts in Vernon. It’s a free event with free hot chocolate, but donations are welcome in any form.

Pets are also welcome to have their photo taken with the big man in red.