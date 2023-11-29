Construction to begin on replacement for Baxter Bridge on Shuswap River

Photo: Ministry of Transportation

Construction will begin this winter on replacement of the Baxter Bridge in rural Enderby.

In an update on its website, the Ministry of Transportation says a contract has been awarded to Formula Contractors Ltd. for $16.6 million.

It does not specify a date for the start of work on the Trinity Valley Road crossing of the Shuswap River.

The single-lane 1950 bridge has been the focus of structural issues, closures, and repairs since 2020, when a truss failure was discovered.

It's located 11 kilometres east of Enderby.

The province says a new climate-resilient, two-lane steel and concrete bridge will replace the existing wooden bridge, which has reached the end of its lifespan.

The old bridge will remain open during construction, with occasional minor delays for drivers, the ministry says.

The project is anticipated to be complete in the spring of 2026.

Trinity Valley Road and Miska Road will be realigned as part of the project.

The design of the new bridge will provide greater clearance for vessels to pass under the bridge at high water.