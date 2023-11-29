Vernon dealership seeks nominations of deserving recipient for SUV in Community Kindness campaign

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Hyundai

One deserving person will drive home with a new-to-them vehicle this holiday season.

Vernon Hyundai is giving away an SUV to a community member in need in its Capturing Community Kindness campaign.

“We know this time of year can be hard on people and even harder without a reliable vehicle to get around,” says a post on the dealership Facebook page.

“We are trying to spread a little joy this holiday season by giving away this 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD to someone who truly needs it.”

Assistant general manager Mike Weaver says the vehicle was donated to give away from someone in the community.

“We ran it to the shop, we made sure it’s all mechanically well, (and) did the service on it. It's in great shape, (and) we did the repairs that were needed.”

The public can nominate someone who embodies the spirit of Vernon and is in need of a vehicle.

Nominations should be emailed to [email protected] with [email protected] cc’d.

“Please provide a heartfelt description of the person you're nominating and why you believe they should be the recipient of this incredible gift. We want to hear about their character, challenges they've faced, and why a reliable vehicle would make a meaningful impact on their life,” the dealership says.

Weaver says the dealership's management team will look through nominations and choose a winner.

The vehicle will be given away on Dec. 22.

More information about the nomination process can be found here.