Large turnout for Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast in Vernon

Toy brekkie packs 'em in

Organizers are thrilled with the success of the Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast.

Cindy Blatny says attendance more than doubled last year, and large piles of donated toys surrounded a festive Christmas tree as singers entertained breakfast diners Wednesday morning.

Volunteers were up before dawn preparing a free breakfast of pancakes and sausages. The Highway 6 Tim Hortons donated hot chocolate and coffee.

As of about 8:45 a.m., more than 200 people had stopped by for a morning meal and to donate toys for the Vernon Salvation Army's Christmas campaign.

The Sally Ann also had a donation kettle for those unable to bring a toy, and it was stuffed with cash.

"It has far exceeded our expectations," said Blatny.

"We planned for double last year, but will be over that."

While the breakfast ran from 6 to 9:30 a.m., you can still drop off toys at the downtown Vernon hall until 11 a.m.

The toys will be distributed to needy families in the community.

