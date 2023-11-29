Large turnout for Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Organizers are thrilled with the success of the Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast.

Cindy Blatny says attendance more than doubled last year, and large piles of donated toys surrounded a festive Christmas tree as singers entertained breakfast diners Wednesday morning.

Volunteers were up before dawn preparing a free breakfast of pancakes and sausages. The Highway 6 Tim Hortons donated hot chocolate and coffee.

As of about 8:45 a.m., more than 200 people had stopped by for a morning meal and to donate toys for the Vernon Salvation Army's Christmas campaign.

The Sally Ann also had a donation kettle for those unable to bring a toy, and it was stuffed with cash.

"It has far exceeded our expectations," said Blatny.

"We planned for double last year, but will be over that."

While the breakfast ran from 6 to 9:30 a.m., you can still drop off toys at the downtown Vernon hall until 11 a.m.

The toys will be distributed to needy families in the community.