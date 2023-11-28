Former Enderby mayor seeking Shuswap nomination

Photo: Contributed Former Enderby Mayor Greg McCune

The upcoming retirement of a provincial politician could bring a former Enderby mayor back into politics.

Former Enderby mayor and business owner Greg McCune is seeking the BC United nomination for the Shuswap riding. Current MLA Gregg Kyllo announced his retirement from provincial politics before next year's election, which is slated for Oct. 19, 2024.

“I've always been interested in provincial politics, as the mayor especially, because you meet with them constantly,” McCune said.

“Having worked with [Kyllo], I felt I understood what it took to do it so I figured I'd put my name forward. I've been a member of the party for many, many years, and thought we'd give it a try.”

McCune expects to be up against three others, including Jay Simpson, an electoral area director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

He said his focus as a small businessman is to get Victoria to “fight on behalf” of the different areas within the Shuswap riding.

“People just want to spend to make a nice living and they want to raise their kids and they hope that their kids will go on and be able to afford a house,” McCune said. “The spending of current governments is just astronomical."

He expressed concern over current government's policies, procedures and steps intended for the best interests of citizens. These, he said, tend to hamper small businesses and the average person.

McCune served on Enderby city council for 12 years and was the mayor for eight years, he now runs Sutherland Bakery.

The former mayor said he’s been receiving a number of calls from people supporting his decision to seek the nomination.