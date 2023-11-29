Vernon tenant who brought in second renter must repay her damage deposit

Photo: Unsplash/Aaron Sousa

A tenant who brought in another renter at his Vernon townhome has been ordered to reimburse the former roommate's security and damage deposits.

A Civil Resolution Tribunal of British Columbia decision dated Nov. 24 sided with Chantal Robert-Desmarais that she was owed $1,800 when the landlord served an eviction notice.

The three-storey townhome is owned by Yu Pei.

In March 2022, Pei rented the home to Kobe Romanovitch and a second tenant who later moved out.

Romanovitch then entered an agreement in May of that year to rent the top two floors of the townhome to Robert-Desmarais. Romanovitch continued living on the first floor.

Robert-Demarais says she paid Romanovitch a $900 security deposit and $900 as a pet damage deposit.

However, when moving out, neither Romanovitch nor Pei repaid the deposits.

Pei claimed Romanovitch sublet the townhome without his knowledge or consent, and the first time he learned about Robert-Desmarais was when he received the tribunal dispute notice.

Pei says he never received any payment from Robert-Desmarais, so does not owe her anything.

Romanovitch did not file a response, and tribunal member Sarah Orr sided with Robert-Desmarais.

While the Residential Tenancy Branch typically decides such matters, Orr found that unless the original tenant is acting as the landlord's agent, it is not considered a sublet under the Residential Tenancy Act, so the RTB does not have jurisdiction.

"Mr. Romanovitch undisputedly continued living in the townhome as Mr. Pei's tenant while he rented part of the unit to Ms. Robert-Desmarais. There is no evidence that Mr. Romanovitch was acting as Mr. Pei's agent," Orr found.

In July 2022, Pei applied to the RTB for an order of possession because Romanovitch had failed to pay rent. On Sept. 6, the RTB ordered Romanovitch and any other occupants to vacate.

"On the evidence before me, I am satisfied that Mr. Romanovitch is liable for Ms. Robert-Desmarais' claim, and I find he must pay her $1,800 for her security and pet damage deposits," Orr ruled.

Her claim against Pei was dismissed.

Romanovitch was ordered to pay the $1,800 plus $85.83 in interest and $125 in tribunal fees. He was given 14 days to pay.