Vernon lawyer faces law society allegations of professional misconduct

Photo: LinkedIn

A Vernon lawyer will face a tribunal hearing over a citation alleging professional misconduct in a real estate deal.

The Law Society of BC citation dated Nov. 14 alleges David Schaefer acted in a conflict of interest in a 2007 land transaction when he had a personal interest and/or a direct or indirect financial interest in the property.

The discipline committee of the law society also alleges three other instances of misconduct:

In relation to a 2013 mortgage investment from his own self-directed RRSP account, Schaefer represented to Canadian Western Trust "that RM was a party with whom he dealt at arm's length, when you knew or ought to have known that was false or misleading."

Between 2013 and 2021, in relation to a mortgage investment registered against real property owned by RM, he is alleged to have acted in conflict of interest by failing to ensure RM had independent legal representation, performed legal services "when there was a substantial risk that your loyalty to or representation of RM would be materially and adversely affected by your interest in the mortgage and/or the property," and borrowed some or all of the mortgage funds back from RM, contrary to fiduciary duties to the client.

Between 2015 and 2017, he is alleged to have been in conflict again when he purchased property from client RM and failed to ensure the transaction was fair and reasonable, and that RM had independent legal representation.

The committee says such conduct violates the Legal Profession Act.

A hearing panel will be held at a date and time yet to be set.

This is not Schaefer's first citation by the law society.

In 2022, he was accused of misappropriating more than $11,000 from senior clients for whom he had power of attorney.

The allegations have not been proven in court.