Budget deliberation meetings next week for Vernon council

Photo: Jon Manchester

Budget meetings will be held next week to review the City of Vernon’s proposed 2024-2028 financial plan.

The council meetings will take place Dec. 4 and 5 at City Hall, starting at 9 a.m. both days.

A public input session will be held Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public can also watch the meetings online.

Council is considering three options put forward by city staff for 2024's property tax increase.

Administration is recommending a hike of 7.85 per cent to cover $1.5 million in new spending.

The spending would include hiring two more RCMP officers, four additional firefighters, and other new city staff. Funding the spending through taxation would result in the 7.85 per cent tax hike, but that could be lowered by pulling from reserves.

Regardless of which option council chooses, administration is recommending taxes go up by at least 6.57 per cent. All three options would also see a tax increase in 2025 as well.

Director of financial services Deborah Law said a 3.5 per cent increase would be coming for the Active Living Centre debt repayments which start in 2025.

In addition, operational directives will come from council in June and those typically create increases ranging from two to four per cent.

Staff also have contract negotiations coming up with its union, which could impact taxation.