Shortage of snow delays opening day at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Photo: SilverStar webcam

SilverStar Mountain Resort has delayed the opening of its downhill season.

Resort operators have made the decision to push opening day for alpine skiing back to Dec 8.

The new opening date was announced Tuesday on SilverStar’s social media channels.

“While Mother Nature is usually reliable with our early season snow, she is taking her time in starting to give us the usual 700 cm of annual snow we receive,” the resort says.

Snow is in the weekend forecast, and staff are eager to start the 2023/24 winter season.

Meanwhile, several kilometres of upper Nordic trails are open for cross-country skiers and snowshoers.

Restaurants and retailers in the village are also open.

The gondola will be also open daily between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for cross-country skiers with passes, starting Wednesday, until the alpine lifts are operating.