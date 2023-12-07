3Trees Okanagan plans therapeutic wilderness camp for sex abuse survivors

Photo: 3 Tree Okanagan

Three Armstrong women who dream of opening a therapeutic wilderness camp for sex abuse survivors are one step closer to opening the doors.

Their charity, 3Trees Okanagan, aims to provide a live-in camp for survivors.

It was Farmstrong Cidery’s charity of choice during the two Saturdays of Christmas Markets in Armstrong, which brought in more than $10,000 for the cause in just two days.

“The support we’ve received so far is just amazing,” says Dr. Pia Pechtel, the lead psychologist behind 3Trees.

“We are in awe of support we got from the community,” says Pechtel.

She says the idea to create an alternative treatment for youth and their families came about over a year ago, when she realized once a week counselling sessions were often falling short of developing the resilience and social connectedness needed to heal from sexual abuse.

“These youth often use high-risk behaviours as a method of coping ... that could be self harm, disordered eating or drug and alcohol misuse,” she says.

According to Pechtel, one in four girls experience sexual abuse before the age of 18 and one in six boys experience sexual abuse in their lifetime.

“So this is something that is around and needs to be spoken about… We have good therapies that work, but they are often hard to find for families. We want to try and prevent youth from having to re-tell their story by offering evidence-based therapies in one location. Plus, with a live-in therapy community, it can really let the youth figure out who they are, what they want to be, and we will help them to get there.

“We try to connect youth to one another in a positive, pro-social way, but also connect them to themselves, to nature, horses, theatre, music … all the things we know are good for humans.”

The six-week treatment program will welcome both survivors and their families and offer a peaceful place that is void of shame or stigma.

The trio hope to offer their first six-week camp in 2024.

As it stands right now, Pechtel says they will rent a property at Mabel Lake while they work on finding a permanent 3Trees Okanagan location.