Probation for stranger who let herself into two Vernon homes

Home intruder pleads guilty

A woman who let herself into separate Vernon homes on consecutive nights last summer, startling residents in each case, has been ordered to spend the next 12 months on probation.

Tina Marie Croweagle, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling and theft under $5,000.

Court heard Croweagle walked into a house on the 3400 block of 34th Avenue on July 7. The homeowner called police to report the intruder, but said there was no interaction and no incident.

The same thing happened the following day, when Croweagle showed up inside a house on the 4700 block of 29th Street. The resident in that case called police, who arrived and found Croweagle in the bathroom.

The theft charge to which Croweagle pleaded guilty stems from an unrelated incident at the Real Canadian Superstore in Vernon on June 22, in which she was caught stealing $116 worth of groceries and clothing.

Court heard Croweagle is homeless and struggles with addiction, but she has no previous criminal record.

Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge, meaning Croweagle will not have a record if she completes her year-long period of probation without incident.

Conditions of Croweagle’s probation will prohibit her from attending either house or the Superstore in Vernon. She will also be required to take addictions counselling as directed by her probation officer.

