Vernon's Marten Brewing under new ownership

Photo: Jon Manchester

A downtown Vernon landmark is changing hands.

Marten Brewing Bar & Grill owners Stefan & Pearl Marten have announced the sale of the business on 30th Avenue.

"It is with mixed emotions yet great anticipation that we share some news regarding The Marten Brewing Company," they said on the Marten Facebook page.

The popular watering hole and eatery is now under new ownership as of Monday.

"The past decade of building the brewery, to serving its beers has been an incredible journey for us. Serving you and being a part of this vibrant community has been our honour," the Martens said.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support, patronage, and loyalty throughout these remarkable years. Your presence has not only made The Marten Brewing Co. a thriving hub, but has also filled it with warmth and cherished memories."

The new ownership was not disclosed in the announcement.

"Your smiles, conversations, and unwavering support have meant the world to us," the Martens said.

They added they will carry fond memories and that they hope to continue to make many more as patrons themselves.

"We also look forward to spending time with our children while they are still young," they said.