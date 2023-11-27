Vernon's top cop announces departure from North Okanagan RCMP

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon's top cop is moving on from her position to take a promotion within the RCMP.

Supt. Shawna Baher announced at Monday’s city council meeting that she will be moving on from her position at the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“I'd like to thank council. I'm going to announce that this probably will be my last quarterly report. I have accepted a promotion to Vancouver Island to run the Island district there,” said Baher.

Baher says the promotion means she will be running all of Vancouver Island and the North Sunshine Coast for the force. She says it’s quite a big geographical area and will mean overseeing about 26 different detachments of varying sizes.

Bahar will becoming Chief Superintendent when she takes the Vancouver Island position sometime in mid-February.

She said the decision weighed heavily as she has enjoyed the Vernon community and policing work.

She leaves the position after six years, having been first appointed as local top cop in July 2018.

Her departure leaves the Vernon superintendent position open.

Baher said she has no recommendations for her replacement, but that she will sit in on some meetings and give her input as asked.

Council thanked Baher for her years of service with the Vernon RCMP, and Baher assured council of her plans to retire in Vernon and visit between her departure and retirement.