Tickets go on sale Friday as Vernon Winter Carnival nears

Photo: Wayne Emde

Tickets go on sale this week for all events during Vernon Winter Carnival.

The Carnival of Games runs Feb. 2-11 in the new year.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

As usual, the most popular events are expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets can be bought in person at the carnival office on 35th Avenue or online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Dozens of events will play out across the city, from Sip & Savour on opening night, to the ever-popular carnival parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, snow sculpture competition, drag trivia at the library, Herb Dixon comedy tour, family fun park and more.

Organizers held a Countdown to Carnival event Saturday evening at Spirit Square that coincided with downtown Vernon's Christmas lightup.

The 2024 edition will mark the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Saturday's event included ice carving, winter fairies, food trucks, games and choirs.

Organizers are also kicking off the carnival raffle, which this go round offers a top prize of a Twin Anchors houseboat vacation.