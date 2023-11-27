Vernon church hosts community information session on SOGI curriculum

Photo: Jon Manchester Vernon pride SOGI information gathering at Polson Park on Sept. 20 as anti-SOGI protest took place in the park oval.

A controversial education topic will be explained at Vernon’s Trinity United Church on Thursday.

The church is hosting a panel discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity education, or SOGI.

Titled SOGI 123: What the Heck Is It? the event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Alexis Park Drive church.

“Trinity is hosting an evening where you can get reliable answers to your questions to help you in your efforts to support the young people in your lives,” the church says.

A panel of experts will answer questions and be able to speak knowledgeably about the SOGI curriculum and what is being taught in schools.

The panel is made up of Silver Star Elementary teacher Robyn Ladner, Beairsto Elementary principal Moira Manthorne, recent Seaton graduate Jayden Soucy, and School District 22 trustee Kelly Sullivan.

SOGI has garnered wide attention as people protesting the curriculum sparked counter-protests throughout the Interior earlier this year. Hundreds of people attended pro- and anti-SOGI events in Vernon in September.

The education policy focuses on teaching students about diversity and inclusion, but some critics claim it’s sexualizing minors and pushing an agenda on children.

Trinity United Church was one of many community groups to put its support behind SOGI in the days leading up to the anti-SOGI protests in Vernon this fall.

In a statement endorsed by church leadership, retired educator and church member Barry Dorval addressed the conflicting messages floating around. He encouraged people to ask themselves if SOGI education really is harming children.

"Whether we are parents or grandparents, more distant relatives, or simply adults who value youth in our community, we all want to know that children are safe and are being properly cared for and educated. We owe it to our kids and ourselves to learn about SOGI 123," he said.

Thursday’s educational event is being moderated by Dorval and will include a short presentation followed by a guided table conversation, and a question and answer session.